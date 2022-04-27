Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS.

NBN stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $302.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

