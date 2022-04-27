Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.40. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.05.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.