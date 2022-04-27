Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share.
NASDAQ NBN opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.40. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
