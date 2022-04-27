Northern Lights Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLITU – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

