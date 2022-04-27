Northern Trust Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

NTRS opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

