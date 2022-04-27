Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0793 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Northland Power stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $37.20.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.