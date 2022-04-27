Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

