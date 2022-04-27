Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.
Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.
Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
NWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.
In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 36.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 120.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
