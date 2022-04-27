Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,574,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 820,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.