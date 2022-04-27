Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.
NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.12%.
In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,574,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 820,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
