Norwood Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.41. 158,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,617. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.42. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $176.31 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.