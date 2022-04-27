Norwood Financial Corp Buys Shares of 8,185 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.62. 6,038,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,127. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.52. The company has a market cap of $278.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

