Norwood Financial Corp Invests $1.73 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,962 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Applied Materials comprises about 2.4% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.81. 6,882,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,599,260. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

