Norwood Financial Corp Makes New $243,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 572.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

