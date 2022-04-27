Norwood Financial Corp Makes New $467,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY traded up $7.11 on Wednesday, hitting $181.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

