Norwood Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 131,201 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

