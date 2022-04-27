Norwood Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Norwood Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,813,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,969,748. The company has a market capitalization of $280.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.