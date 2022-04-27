Norwood Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 500 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after buying an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNEX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.13. The stock had a trading volume of 56,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,202. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,399 shares of company stock worth $1,264,219. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

