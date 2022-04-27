Norwood Financial Corp Takes $303,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,313 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.
Target Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.