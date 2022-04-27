Norwood Financial Corp Takes $564,000 Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,641,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFMO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,273 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57.

