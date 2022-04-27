Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Novartis were worth $73,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. 2,709,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,617. The company has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

