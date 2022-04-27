Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Raised to CHF 88

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVS. Erste Group upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. 149,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,697. The company has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

