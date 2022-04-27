Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 433.3% in April

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,863. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
