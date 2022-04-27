NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s 7th Largest Position

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,941 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 207,733 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $305,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded down $11.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.88. 65,121,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,818,414. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $547.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.22.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

