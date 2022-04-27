Nvwm LLC Acquires 3,455 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.