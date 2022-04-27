Nvwm LLC Acquires 78 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

CRWD opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of -195.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

