Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $125.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.13. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.