Nvwm LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,363 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 64,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

