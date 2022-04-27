Nvwm LLC Buys Shares of 567 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $580.79 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

