Nvwm LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1,523.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

