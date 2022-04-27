Nvwm LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,341 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 485,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 394,066 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at $26,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 690,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

