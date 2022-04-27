Nvwm LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 239.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

