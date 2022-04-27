Nvwm LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.28.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $352.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.