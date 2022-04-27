Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $153.04 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of -201.37 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,770 shares of company stock valued at $122,478,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.