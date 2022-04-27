Nvwm LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,734 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,594,000 after purchasing an additional 77,363 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

