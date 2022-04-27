Nvwm LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 944,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $144.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

