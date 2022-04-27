Nvwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

