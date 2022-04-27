Nvwm LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 14,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.54 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.