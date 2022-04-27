O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in O-I Glass by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

