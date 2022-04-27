O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-$2.10 EPS.

OI traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,266. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at $243,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

