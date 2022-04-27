O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of OI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 21,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,266. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in O-I Glass by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

