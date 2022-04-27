O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of OI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

