O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in O-I Glass by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 46,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in O-I Glass by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 85,858 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in O-I Glass by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

