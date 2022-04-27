Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.29) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.30). 141,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 276,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.34).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 400.20. The firm has a market cap of £783.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Oakley Capital Investments’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

In other news, insider Richard Lightowler purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($133,507.52). Also, insider David Till acquired 49,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 401 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £199,874.44 ($254,746.93).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

