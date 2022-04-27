Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 52,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,369 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $7.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

