OAX (OAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

OAX (OAX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OAX has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00101532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.