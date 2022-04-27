OceanaGold (OGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.34.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

