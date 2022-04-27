OceanaGold (OGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter.
Shares of OGC opened at C$3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.42.
About OceanaGold (Get Rating)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.