Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

OSBC stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $610.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,072,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

