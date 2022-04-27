OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $586.63 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.18 or 0.00010757 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $586.63 million and $102.58 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00232077 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 79.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.