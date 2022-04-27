Omni (OMNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $125.00

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00007720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $125.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00256848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,339 coins and its circulating supply is 563,023 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

