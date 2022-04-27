Ontology Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $439.06 million and approximately $51.11 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00180469 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021192 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00381563 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.