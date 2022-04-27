Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 331.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.
CVE:OPS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.39. 24,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39. Opsens has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.83.
Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.
