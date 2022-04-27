Orchid Reaches Market Cap of $151.98 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $151.98 million and approximately $15.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00032508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00100840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

